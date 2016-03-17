Wildcats exit San Antonio and enter record books

One more.

The phrase had been the Wildcats’ mantra all basketball season. One more shot. One more rebound. One more possession.

Somehow, miraculously, the Wildcats had managed to find themselves one more game away from not only a second-consecutive state basketball championship, but the immortalization of being the first, and only, school to obtain . . .

