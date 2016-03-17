FIELD NOTES: ‘She was a Canadian Wildcat.’

VETERAN CANADIAN ISD educator Pam Spencer died suddenly of cardiac failure this Wednesday at Hemphill County Hospital. Superintendent Kyle Lynch reported the sad news to us late yesterday afternoon—his voice strained with emotion. He had visited with Spencer, just moments before her death.

Only hours earlier, in their Tuesday evening board meeting, school trustees had received Spencer’s letter of resignation as technology director, marking the end of a 41-year career at Canadian ISD. From her hospital bed the next day, she asked Lynch if the board had accepted it. “Yes,” he told her. “Good,”Spencer had replied. “I have things I want to do.”

BEFORE SPENCER WAS chosen to head the school district technology program, she had taught history and social studies for many years. She was known by students and staff alike . . . .



