At this hour, lie at my mercy all mine enemies; Cats clutch in quarterfinal tempest

It was an instant classic at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field, Friday.

In a top-five showdown featuring the No. 4 Wildcats (12-2) and No. 5 Sonora (12-2), the teams battled through near intolerable weather conditions including bitter cold compounded by an infinite mist that never subsided through the game.

“I think it [favored us],” said quarterback Corbin Douthitt, “We’ve been known to excel in games like this . . . pull through as a team and finish what we started.”

The weather certainly showed up in the stats with Canadian completing a season-low 38 percent of their passing attempts and pass-heavy Sonora converting only 58 percent of their pass attempts.

“They stopped our passing game pretty well,” said Douthitt. “They had a plan for it, and they stopped it. We had to find something else that worked for us. Chris would break through a couple runs, then they’d stop us. I’d break through and they’d stop us. Keep switching back to figure out a way to make this thing happen.”

For the game to end up in a nail-biting finish, Canadian appeared dominant through the first half. Sonora never really threatened to score and Douthitt (12-32, 164 yds, TD, INT, 18 att, 99 yds, 3 TD) rushed in a couple scores to take a 14-0 advantage into halftime with the Wildcats receiving the third-quarter kickoff.



“We dominated the first half,” said Wildcat Head Coach Chris Koetting. “Any time you score right before the half, that’s demoralizing. They’re down two scores and I just really thought we had control of the game. We were going to get the ball back and we had them right where we wanted them.”

Sonora could have very well been dead in the water, but the Broncos exploded in the second half with quarterback Kaden Cordell and running back Jarrett Johnson connecting on two mid-range passes for scores. Then, Cordell, on a botched snap, plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard score with less than seven minutes left in the game to take the lead for the first time for the Broncos.

The Wildcats were never fazed.

A short kick and good return set the Cats up at the 40-yard line. Then, Douthitt launched a 26-yard pass to receiver Cameron Copley (4 rec, 62 yds) down the sideline. Methodically, the Cats dinked and dunked their way to the 5-yard line with one final shot at pay dirt on fourth down.

Douthitt dropped back, checked his No. 1 target in Cameron Copley, that was triple covered. The gunslinger shifted his vision to the left and rifled a shot to Holton Hufstedler (4 rec, 49 yds, TD) on a short post.



“That play was initially designed to go to Cameron,” said Douthitt. “He ran an out and kind of came back in, but they covered that pretty well. I see Holton break through the middle with no one on him, so I just threw it right there to him. He made a heckuva catch to get us a score right there.”

Tie game.

On third-and-long for Sonora, Cordell rushed out of the pocket but was shoestringed by Wyatt Bishop (5 tfl, sack) to preserve the stalemate, but not enough time for the Wildcats to march 50 yards for a regulation victory.

For the first time since 2009 against Sunray, Canadian was headed to overtime.

In a game that featured gigantic momentum swings, all energy was surging on the eastern sideline and stands.

Canadian won the toss and elected to play defense first in an attempt to hold off the Broncos one more time.

On play one, Sonora was called for a personal foul, already putting the Broncos at a major disadvantage and well beyond field-goal range. On play two, a holding penalty set Big Red another 10 yards back. With nothing left to lose, Cordell fired off a 10-yard pass, but the slippery conditions had the pigskin slip out of the receiver’s grasp and into the hands of Kelton King (5 tkl, INT) in a perfect execution of a tip drill.



“I was just looking at my coverage,” said King, “I saw that he went in so I stuck my foot, knowing that if he did catch it, we needed him to have fourth-and-long. I saw the ball come out of his hands, I dove and just got my hands under the ball—cradled it until I got to the ground.”

The stands and sidelines erupted as King raced off the field, clutching his prize, and into the arms of an exuberant wave of white.

“We have a chance to win this now,” said King, “and not that we didn’t the whole game. Momentum changed so much throughout this game. That just gave it all back to us. That’s what we needed.”

As much as the turnover felt to have sealed the Wildcats fate, an offensive possession needed to attain points in order to assure the victory.

The hundreds that braved the rain and cold wouldn’t have to wait long.

On the first play from the 25-yard line, Douthitt lined up in shotgun. The defensive end crashed on the snap, and so No. 6 simply kept the handoff. The elusive triggerman dodged the first tackler, then a second and a third, and what initially looked like a good first play ended up being a walk-off quarterback scramble as Douthitt reached for the goal line and rose from the blue turf with a victorious grin.



“That was a read play with that end,” said Douthitt. “If he chased, I pulled it and ran, if not, I handed it off. He chased it just enough that there’s an open gap from my line doing their part up there. I couldn’t have asked for a better line all night.”

“When I saw him take off and was 10 yards downfield, I thought, alright, we’re in field-goal range for sure,” said Koetting. “and then he just kept running. It was an amazing finish for a game.”

Pandemonium ensued as the Cats dog-piled their captain in the end zone as the scoreboard lit up 27-21.

“It feels great,” said Douthitt. “I couldn’t do it without these coaches, this team and this community. It’s an amazing feeling. I just can’t explain it.”

“You just have to have faith in each other,” said King. “We’re living up to our motto and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this team. We’ve done things nobody thought we would at the beginning of the season. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The win sets up a semifinal showdown in Wichita Falls this Friday versus the undefeated No. 3 Gunter Tigers, and the Wildcats are now only two wins away from an unprecedented three-peat.

