Wildcats end their season 24 minutes from Arlington

All good things come to an end.

For the Wildcats’ exhilarating 2017 football season, that end came just a game shorter than fans expected. The No. 3 Gunter Tigers (15-0) gave the Wildcats (12-3) all they could handle and then some, Friday night, in the state semifinal championship, ending Canadian’s season with a 44-34 loss.

“They’re a dang good team,” said Wildcat Head Coach Chris Koetting. “They’re what I thought they were.”

“Gunter’s a really good team,” concurred Defensive Coordinator Andy Cavalier. “Both teams played hard, played well. We’ve been fortunate in Canadian to not have to deal with how it feels to lose very often, and it hurts bad right now.”

That’s a huge turnaround for Wildcat faithful and the media, at large, who dismissed the team as a shot in the dark after a 38-35 loss at Bushland in the season opener.

On Friday, the Cats looked good on the opening possessions, holding the Tigers to a quick three-and-out, then answering with a 13-play drive culminating in a 14-yard screen pass from Corbin Douthitt (20-23, 305 yds, 3 TD, 2 INT) to Chris Jones (4 rec, 65 yds, 2 TD) for a touchdown.



The Tigers put together their own 14-play drive to tie the ballgame, but the Wildcat offense was rolling.

Douthitt hit Cameron Copley (7 rec, 104 yds, TD) on another screen, and after hurdling the first defender, the Field General rolled up an extra 33 yards of turf. That set up a second pass to No.2 who wove between three defenders for a touchdown.



Again, the Tigers rallied, marching to the 10-yard line. Quarterback Trey Carr pitched the ball to Dylan Jantz who, in an attempt to avoid a diving tackle by Matthew Lynch (5 tkl), was struck from behind by Bryce Chidester (13 tkl, TFL). The ball rattled into the outstretched hands of Copley at the goal line. Lynch became a lead blocker, and there was no one to stop Copley as he raced down the Wildcat sideline amid an uproar of celebration for a 99-yard fumble recovery and defensive touchdown.

The 14-point swing had spectators in a moment of déjà vu, hearkening back to Brenden Wyatt’s heroics in the Childress game.



The avalanche was on, as a beautiful onside kick by Douthitt was easily recovered by Manny Ramsey, but a Wildcat was called offsides, negating a potential 28-10 halftime lead.

Instead, the Tigers marched and cut the lead to 5 at the half.

“We had that play where Copley scooped that fumble up and ran it back,” said Koetting, “then we onside kick and get it. A very questionable [offsides] call to be honest with you. I don’t think he was offsides. I really feel like we would have gone down to score and gone up 28-10 at the half. We don’t get that call, and they go down and score, and now it’s 21-16. They kicked off to us, and we didn’t go down and score. Momentum’s back on their side.”

Quickly, in the third quarter, Gunter took back the lead with a 4-yard run before Douthitt broke away with an 18-yard scrambling touchdown.



But the Tigers were relentless. After throwing an uninspired three completions for 31 yards, Gunter all but abandoned the pass, and a furious game of Whack-A-Mole ensued with the moles coming out mostly unscathed.

“They’ve got really good kids,” said Cavalier. “Well-coached, good football players. Nothing was easy. They’re unique in their offense. We haven’t really seen anybody that attacks like they do with the option offense. They’re really good at it. Tonight, we didn’t have any answers.”

The Tigers generated 344 yards on the ground, scoring three more times while forcing two interceptions and a fumble recovery—enough to gather an insurmountable 44-27 lead.

“They just wore us down eventually,” said Koetting, “pounding it. When that style of offense gets going, like us with tempo, it can kind of wear you down. It’s hard to stop.”

Douthitt connected with Jones one more time for a 38-yard touchdown and the Wildcats even recovered a second onside kick, but too little, too late.

“They fought ‘til the very last second to try and win that game,” said Koetting. “I can’t even tell you how proud I am of this team. To compare them from game one to [the semifinals], how much better they were. The reason why, is they showed up every day with a great attitude. I’m as proud of this group as any team I’ve been associated with. They had a lot of pressure on them at the first of the year and expectations were high. They stepped up, and accepted every challenge that came upon them. They didn’t have to win that game to prove they were winners—they had already done that. They had nothing to be ashamed of, or hang their head about.”

The postgame speech was an unfamiliar one. Reassurance from the coaching staff that it’s okay to fail and never be afraid to dream big.

“An excellent group of young men,” said Cavalier. “Here we are playing in the semifinals with a chance to play in the championship game. There’s going to be times in their lives where they’re going to be dads, they go off to be husbands, where things are going to be difficult and things are going to be hard and you’ve got to find a way. I’m proud to watch them do it over and over this year.”

Hugs were plentiful. Tears, even more so.

But for a team that sat at 1-2 just three weeks into the season to be one of the final four standing, is an accomplishment to be admired. The 2017 Wildcats did not have destiny on their side. No huge pedigrees. Their playoff schedule was arguably the most difficult in a decade.

Despite the obstacles, this year’s Wildcats proved more than ever that winning in the Panhandle is not a God-given right, but a frame of mind combined with an inexhaustible work ethic.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos and more, check out our complete online gallery.