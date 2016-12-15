CHS Dinner Theatre to be staged Sunday

The Canadian High School drama classes will present a Dinner Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 18. The dinner portion of the event will take place at the Canadian Elementary School Cafetorium at 1 pm and will be catered by Alexander’s. At 2 pm, the action moves to the Texas Crown Performance Hall where the first act of the production will be a musical revue featuring selected Broadway musical

numbers by Theatre 1 class members and other students. It is directed by Kayla Gregg. The second act will be a performance of “The History of Tom Jones.” It is directed by CHS drama teacher Vonya Eudy. Today [Thursday, Dec. 15] is the deadline for tickets that include the meal. Tickets will be available at the door at $10 for the show only.