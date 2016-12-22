Real Estate This Week

_______________

FOR SALE: 1,800 + sq ft 3-bedroom, 2-bath house located at 1123 Cheyenne Avenue. Office, great room, fireplace, covered back patio, cellar. New slate floors in kitchen, all appliances stay (dishwasher, stove and refrigerator and all are stainless steel). Also, stackable washer and dryer (white). Washer is brand-new. $185,000. Please, call 806.205.1810.

FOR SALE: 20 acres off of County Road M-1. Call 806.323.2561 for more information.

FOR SALE: 2-bedroom house in Higgins…fixer-upper or tear down. Sits on 2 lots with garage. 310 S. Gray. $10,000. E-mail jgardner14@hawaii.rr.com or call 808.982.7809.

FOR SALE: 2,300 sq ft 4-BR, 2-BA house located at 905 Conklin Ave. Call 806.217.0974 or 806.217.1486.

FOR SALE: Rental property. For more information please call 806.217.0974.

FOR SALE: 3-BR, 2-BA house, with extra apartment. $145.000. Call 760.598.5104.