FIRE AND ICE: Early morning blaze leaves two Canadian families homeless this Christmas

Several local efforts are underway to assist Delanie Davis and the Carl Lackey family, whose home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. To read the full story, go to The Record’s e-edition.

If you wish to help these families, we will keep this information updated as it changes, but as it now stands, these are the ways you can contribute:

Canadian’s First United Methodist Church has provided temporary housing for Davis. The Lackeys have been staying at the Best Western Oasis Inn here, but are in immediate need of other housing.

Donations can be delivered to the First Baptist Church at 706 Main, and should be taken to the office door facing 7th Street. Church hours are 8 am-4 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8-11 am Friday. The church office will be open this week, but closed the week after Christmas. For additional information, call 806.323.8388.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to Delanie Davis’ personal account at Canadian’s Happy State Bank located at 200 Main, or mailed to the bank at PO Box 97, Canadian, TX 79014. To transfer funds into Davis’ account, call 806.323.2265. The bank lobby is open from 9 am-3 pm, and the drive-up window is open from 8 am-4 pm, Monday through Friday.

David Albin has also volunteered to accept donations for the family. Gift cards, clothing and other supplies can be dropped off any time at the Albin home at 415 Locust.

CLOTHING SIZES

Delanie Davis: Pants, 22; Shirts, 3X; Sweats, 2X; Shoes, 10.5.

Carl Lackey: Pants, 44-46 W, 34-36 L; Shirts, 3XL.

Theresa Lackey: Pants, Maternity Bottoms; Shirts, L-XL.

Maddie Lackey: 12- to 18-Month Girl.

Donations of blankets, sheets and pillows in good condition are also needed.