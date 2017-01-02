Barrel racer Tamara Reinhardt to compete in Denver’s National Western Stock Show rodeo

Tamara Reinhardt is among an elite group of barrel racers invited to compete in Denver’s 111-year-old National Western Stock Show championship rodeo—known as Colorado vs. the World—which features the top cowboy and cowgirl contestants in North America. The rodeo starts at 11 am on Saturday, January 7, with the second performance at 3:30 pm and the finals that evening at 8 pm.

Reinhardt qualified for the invitation-only event with her break-out performance onboard Frost Free at this summer’s 2016 Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, where the duo outperformed the reigning No. 1- and 2-ranked racers—as well as several other competition favorites—to claim the Barrel Racing Championship and $8,708 in earnings.

However, Frost Free is recovering from an injury at a rodeo in Hastings, Nebraska, in August, and will be replaced by 4-year-old mare Yesser Imareddie (in photo above).

Reinhardt is injured, too. She has suffered from hallux rigidus—which prevents her from bending her left big toe—since a horse stepped on her foot a couple of years ago, and is facing the imminent prospect of foot and ankle surgery No. 7 on January 20. She said the Colorado event would be her final competition of the winter, as well.

Rodeo fans will recognize the names of Reinhardt’s fellow World teammates—among them Jean Winters of Texline; Sydni Blanchard of Albuquerque, NM; Kyra Stierwalt of Leedey, OK; Abby Penson of Blossom; D’Ann Gehlsen of Mission, SD; Carlee Pierce of Krum; Ivy Conrado of Hudson, CO; Emily Miller of Weatherford, OK; and Christy Hefley of Stonington, CO.

They will take on Team Colorado, which counts among its members Kelly Yates of Pueblo, CO; Amy Joe Farella of Cheyenne, WY; Kali Parker of Wendell, ID; Sara Rose McDonald of Bruswick, GA; Katie Carroll of Lehigh Acres, FL; Kellie Collier of Hereford; Shelby Herrmann of Stephenville; Meghan Johnson of Deming, NM; Kim Schulze of Larkspur, CO; and Hailey Kensel of Cotulla.

The rodeo is held in conjunction with Denver’s National Western Stock Show, which takes place January 7-22. The 16-day event showcases a variety of favorite western traditions, including an authentic Ranch Rodeo, PBR bull riding and a BBQ Throwdown competition.

The Stock Show actually kicks off today (Thursday, January 5) with a noon-time parade through the streets of downtown Denver, and will feature nearly 30 professional rodeo performances, world-class horse shows and the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows.

How big is it? According to the show’s official website, the historic National Western Yards will haul in 40 semi-loads of shavings, 14 semi-loads of straw, and will haul away 65 semi trucks full of manure for recycle after the 16 days. More than 15,000 head of livestock and horses are expected to pass through the grounds, with 25 different breeds of cattle and six other species, including miniature Herefords, goats, lambs, alpaca, llama and poultry. An estimated $10 million in livestock sales will be exchanged during the 16-day event.

The National Western Stock Show will drive nearly $100 million in economic impact to the Denver Metro area and raise right around $400,000 for the National Western Scholarship Trust, which distributes more than 80 scholarships to students studying in the fields of agriculture and rural medicine.

For those who would like to catch the show, grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com, where a schedule of all events is also available.