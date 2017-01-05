Evidence leads investigators to believe Brown’s Thanksgiving Day disappearance was voluntary

A dark cloud hovered over this year’s Thanksgiving gatherings here, as news spread that CHS senior Thomas Brown was missing. The 18-year-old had failed to return home after an evening spent with friends, and when his abandoned Dodge Durango was discovered parked beneath trees near the municipal wastewater treatment plant on the north edge of town, an extensive search involving law enforcement authorities and volunteers ensued, continuing for days as new tips were received and more resources offered.

But six weeks later, Brown has still not been found. It is every parent’s worst nightmare.

The investigation into Brown’s disappearance continues this week, but local and state law enforcement authorities—and private investigators hired by the family—agree that the evidence gathered leads them to believe that Brown made a conscious decision to leave home. . . .

