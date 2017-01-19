Winter Storm Jupiter coats Panhandle in ice and turns out the lights

A winter storm that began with a steady rainfall Saturday morning, soaking the dry Panhandle with approximately 3 inches of welcome moisture, turned to sleet and freezing rain as temperatures plunged overnight and layered the countryside with a coat of ice from 1/4 to 1 inch thick. The cumulative effect was too much for power lines, which sagged under the weight, toppling poles and bringing the area’s electrical transmission network to a near-screeching standstill.

“Winter Storm Jupiter” struck the Panhandle like a thunderbolt, scarring the landscape with broken trees, and leaving at least 60,000 Xcel Energy and North Plains Electric Cooperative customers without the power necessary to run their homes, businesses and schools. It was as massive as its namesake planet.

Realizing the enormity of the storm’s impact, both Xcel and NPEC began bringing in crews from other regions to bolster their own forces. The linemen were easy to spot as they circulated through town and country: Beneath their signature hard hats, their eyes were red from lack of sleep, their faces gaunt from the strain of the dangerous work and the penetrating cold.

Since early Saturday morning, 53,117 Xcel Energy customers in the Texas Panhandle have been affected . . . .

