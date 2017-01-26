Winter Storm Jupiter cleanup continues

The cleanup from Winter Storm Jupiter continues here this week, as evidenced by truckload after trailer-load of tree limbs being delivered to the county recreation facility, and the daily reports of progress in restoring electrical power to area residents posted by Xcel Energy and North Plains Electric Cooperative.

The dumping ground will remain open seven days a week during daylight hours until further notice, City Manager Joe Jarosek said, and is available for any county resident to use. He also said that smaller twigs that are being collected can also be deposited at the driving range, but must be taken out of plastic bags before they are dumped.

In addition, city crews are circulating throughout the community and picking up piles of storm debris left along curbs, and if necessary, in alleys. Jarosek said this week that the pickup service would continue for an indefinite period of time. “Until we get more limbs, we’re going to leave the time period open to give residents more time to clean up limbs,” he said. “It’s too early in the game to set a deadline, though we will eventually.”

Jarosek emphasized that the city pickup service was only intended to help residents clear vegetation downed by the storm—not for general trash collection.

Photos by Peyton Aufill