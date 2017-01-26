Prayer vigil to be conducted for missing CHS student Wednesday

The Canadian Ministerial Alliance is inviting the community to a prayer vigil for missing CHS senior Thomas Brown, to be held next Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 pm, at the high school gymnasium.

United Methodist Church Youth Minister Cory Campbell said the prayer vigil will be held along with an ecumenical worship service, and that its purpose is not only to pray for Brown’s safe return home, “but also for our own kids.”

“Our innocence is lost,” Campbell said. “So many parents tell their kids now when they leave home, ‘Just be careful. Make it home.’”

Campbell said the members of the Ministerial Alliance will conduct the service, and that the entire community—students and adults—is welcome to attend. Pebbles like the one in the photo to the left—engraved with the message “Just make it home,” on the front and Thomas Brown’s name on the back—will be given away during the service.

