Council approves ordinance imposing service rate hike on customers outside city limits

In a split 3-2 vote last Monday, council members approved an ordinance reinstating increased service rates for water and sewer customers located outside the city limits. The ordinance also requires new applicants for water and sewer services to file a petition requesting annexation, which would take effect when their property becomes contiguous with the city limits, and bundles water and sewer service with required trash service for those applicants, as well.

The ordinance will become effective on March 20, 60 days after the date of passage, allowing affected ratepayers time to file a petition with the Texas Public Utilities Commission protesting the rate change, should they choose.

As approved, the new rate for property owners outside the city limits to receive water and sewer services will be 150 percent of the rate for those within the city boundaries. The current and proposed rates for those customers are:

The new rates will affect approximately 100 customers outside the city limits, City Manager Joe Jarosek said, and would result in approximately $45,000 in increased revenues to the city annually. Of those affected, only three or four customers—including the Mesa View Assisted Living Center—average monthly water use in the 30,000-gallon range.

In addition, when the ordinance takes effect, all customers with city water meters will be required to pay for and use the garbage pickup service provided by the city. This ordinance does not affect customers beyond the city limits who are not connected to the city water system, but who have contracted for city garbage pickup services.

The current rates for city services were set in March 2012, when the council agreed to drop its tiered service rates for a flat rate based solely on consumption. At that time, the council also reversed a decision made in August 2012 to impose multi-unit user fees for hotels and motels, apartment complexes and mobile home parks. Those fees came under fire from customers—among them, the owners of the Quiet Inn and Best Western Oasis Inn—who said the increases unfairly impacted their businesses.

During the 2012 rate restructuring process, the council also dropped its 200 percent rate for customers outside the city limits—a rate which had been in effect since December 2004, when it was raised from the 150 percent rate that was reinstated last week.

