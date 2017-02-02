Chumpy Cates is charged with animal cruelty again

Lewis Duane “Chumpy” Cates, 82, was arrested on January 12, 2017, and charged with cruelty to livestock animals. The arrest followed a Jan. 5 report and investigation of a horse, visibly weak and emaciated, tangled in a fence behind the Cates residence at 1018 College. Responding to the scene along with two other deputies and the city’s Animal Control Officer Justin McGinley, Chief Deputy Brent Clapp found several small pens constructed of pipe runners at the top, center and bottom, supporting hog panels. He discovered a colt, approximately 1-year-old . . . .

This was not Cates’ first encounter with animal cruelty charges (see below):