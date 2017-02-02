No. 1 Canadian proves who’s top cat at River Road

The No. 1 Lady Cats (24-3, 7-0) are out to prove their worth in the back-end stretch of district. The latest casualty—River Road took an absolute thumping at home, Friday, 80-64.

Canadian handled themselves just fine in the inaugural meeting on Jan. 10, but the devastation wrought in Amarillo was at a season peak. The 80 points were the most scored thus far by the Lady Cats during the 2016-17 campaign and the most since a 74-basket outing at Shamrock. Chloe Walser (21 pts, 7 rebs, 2 stls) led all scorers, though Emily Alexander . . .

Photos by Peyton Aufill

