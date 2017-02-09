Derby Time in Canadian

The field of competitors for this year’s Cub Scout Pack 271 Pinewood Derby was a small but spirited one, sporting an vast array of models and styles. The winner: Finn Neumeier, whose basic black road warrior also claimed honors for “best speed” and “best wedge.”

Derek Webber’s sleek, red and silver streak with shiny corkscrew tailpipes (or were they jet thrusters?) was second-fastest racer, but earned the “most colorful” designation hands-down. Trenton Oatman placed third on the racetrack, but his streamlined racer was first in voters’ hearts, earning “best of show,” “most thin,” “crowd favorite” and “best shine.”

Eli Dial’s jacked-up emergency vehicle, with its telltale red and blue lights, was neither the fastest nor the favorite, but won kudos for “most unique,” “best design,” “best detail” and “best paint.” Nathanael Page, whose entry was handcrafted on-the-spot, earned “Pack choice” honors.

Despite having been overlooked in the voting, Jaxon Arthur’s racer won The Canadian Record’s Family Choice Award—an impromptu honor presented post-event for having the most awesome parents. Jaxon’s father—Den Leader Tim Arthur—was tied up during the voting, wrangling race cars. His mother, Roxanne, administered emergency first aid to her younger son, whose eye was unfortunately in the direct path of a foosball table rod. While no ribbon was presented to Jaxon, his brother probably woke up the next day with a shiner to commemorate race day.

The Pinewood Derby is a Boy Scouts of America racing event—held in communities across America since 1953—in which Cub Scouts, with the help of parents, build their own gravity-powered race cars from kits containing a block of pine, plastic wheels and metal axles.

Cubmaster Max Monty supervised the event, from weigh-in to vote-counting, and offered this final summary: “The boys had a great time, and that’s what we want all boys their ages to experience.”

Monty also mentioned that the new Scout Leaders are working hard to have more events available throughout the year, and would welcome other boys, aged 7 to 10 years, who might be interested in joining. To learn more, contact Monty via email at cubmaster@scoutpack271.org, or by calling 405.246.5698.

Photos by Laurie Ezzell Brown

Videos provided by Max Monty