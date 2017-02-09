No. 1 Lady Cats secure undefeated district championship

After coming up just short for almost a decade, for the first time since 2009, the No. 1 Lady Cats (27-3, 10-0) are undefeated district champions.

Canadian only had one more road block on the path to an unblemished 1-3A record in Tulia on Tuesday night. For five seniors’ final showing in Hemphill County, the Lady Cats put on a dazzling performance, thwarting the Hornets 70-38.

“We had tons of energy,” said senior Vanessa Guthrie. “I don’t know what hit us. We were excited, we were pumped, we were ready to go.”

Senior Kayla Brinkley (2-2, 6 pts, 2 asts) set the tone for the night, popping off . . .

Photos by Peyton Aufill

