Candidate filing ends Friday for city council, hospital and school board elections

The filing deadline for candidates in the May 6 city council, hospital and school board elections is this Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 pm. At this point, it appears that only the school board election will be a contested race. In addition, no candidates have filed thus far for the office of Mayor of Canadian.

On Canadian’s city council, the terms of two council members—Joe Schaef and Jonathan Frederick—will expire. Both have filed as candidates for re-election. In addition, Mayor Rob Talley’s term will expire. Talley has not announced whether or not he will seek another term of office. No other candidates have filed.

On the Hemphill County Hospital District board of directors, the terms of three directors—Cory Pittman, Cory Cameron and Mike Gardiner—will each expire. All three candidates filed last week for re-election. No other candidates had filed by midweek.

On the Canadian ISD board of trustees, the terms of two board members—Rudy Godino and Randy Walser—will expire. Three candidates have already filed—Rudy Godino, who will run for re-election, and newcomers Rick Zenor and Landon Landry. Walser announced that he would not seek a fourth term of office.

TO ANNOUNCE:

Both prospective candidates and those opting not to run for re-election are welcome to announce their intentions in The Canadian Record. To do so, either call 806.323.6461 or email the editor at laurie@canadianrecord.com (receipt of your email will be confirmed). Candidates for office are encouraged to provide a photograph, or to have a photograph taken at The Record office. There will be no charge for either the announcement or photo.