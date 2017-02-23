Council member seeks remedy for fire-damaged building

Council member Joe Schaef asked that the issue of cleaning up the old Hughs Funeral Home, which burned in 2008, be placed on the agenda.

“It’s just a durned eyesore,” said Schaef. Wyatt said he had contacted a fire marshal to advise the city, and was told that because the building was boarded up, it could not be considered a public safety hazard. Mayor Talley asked whether there were any ordinances that could give the city some recourse over the building, saying he felt it was going to affect another property soon.

“There is one that enables a city to take a property and put it into receivership,” City Manager Joe Jarosek advised. “You can make improvements or sell it. There are several things that are statutorily available. You just need to consider whether we want to effect those type of ordinances.”