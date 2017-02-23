Winter Storm Jupiter cleanup

City Manager Joe Jarosek said the city has set a cut-off date of Tuesday, Feb. 28 for disposal of brush and limbs that were downed during last month’s ice storm at the county recreation complex driving range. After that date, he said, the city will designate another place nearby to take brush and limbs, which can no longer be burned at the transfer station due to its proximity to businesses and homes.

“We have ordered signage already, and will direct individuals to the new spot, at the old municipal landfill,” Jarosek said. A road has been cut to the location and a pad has already been built, added Code Enforcement Officer Tommy Wyatt. “We have collected about 90 percent of the damage,” Jarosek said. “Now we want the pile to cure before burning.”