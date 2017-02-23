Comeback Cats outlast Littlefield in quarterfinal classic

Canadian held on to win an all-time classic in Amarillo on Tuesday.

The No. 1 Lady Cats (30-3) faced down No. 21 Littlefield (24-10) in the regional quarterfinal and, through a valiant team effort, fought through an early double-digit deficit to down the physical team in maroon, 36-32.

Out of the gate, luck was not on the Lady Cats’ side. Littlefield pounded and pummeled the Cats, who struggled to finish shots and quickly fell into a 4-15 hole in the first eight minutes.

“It just felt like it wasn’t going to be our night in the first quarter—missing some easy shots,” said Head Coach Kevin Richardson. “[Littlefield] was on a roll.”

But Canadian refused to back down. Senior Vanessa Guthrie hit several short jumpers to close the gap . . .

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, in full resolution, check out our complete online gallery.