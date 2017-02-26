Canadian clips No. 19 Lady Eagles in regional semifinal (FREE story)

An atypical slow start through the first eight minutes of the regional tournament is the only complaint Lady Cat fans could have for the team over the weekend in Midland. No. 1 Canadian (30-3) was otherwise methodical in their dismantling of No. 19 Brock (27-9) Friday night, crushing the Eagles, 56-41, thanks, in large part to a career performance by senior Haevyn Risley.

“We just came out and played,” said Head Coach Kevin Richardson. “We didn’t get too wrapped up in the moment. We just played basketball like we’re capable of. Defensively, we got a few stops when we needed them. Then, we were able to convert some scores and win at the free-throw line. I thought that was key tonight.”

For Canadian, the opening quarter was a low-scoring affair, but Brock, who was determined to shut down the paint was immediately caught off guard as senior Kayla Brinkley (5 pts, ast, blk) hit a trey on the opening possession.

The Eagles staggered, but put together a pair of buckets to take the lead—their only one of the night. Risley (31 pts, 5 rebs, 2 stls, 2 blks, ast) knocked down her own trifecta to take a relentless lead as the Lady Cat defense held the Eagles 0-for-8 the rest of the quarter.

“We were getting shots in the first quarter,” said Richardson. “We were just missing them a little bit. Kind of tight, but I felt really good about it, because, defensively, we kept them from going to the rim.”

“We just had to get to know our jobs on each player,” said Risley. “Know the shooters, know who to contain, know the post players. Just know what they’re going to do.”

Risley continued her bombardment in the second quarter, scoring 9 through the first two frames, but when Brock crept back within 4, senior Vanessa Guthrie (7 pts, 6 rebs, stl) targeted her own heat-seeking missile to crush any momentum for Big Blue.

Then, Risley went off.

Playing all 32 minutes, the senior jabbed and crossed the Eagles who reeled at the indefensible assault. Eventually, the only answer was to foul, and Risley was sent to the free-throw line 17 times—one fewer visit than all of Brock—and converted 12 of those attempts—two more makes than every Eagle combined. The 31 points scored by Risley was a season high.

“She was the best player on the floor—as she is a lot of nights,” said Richardson. “She just took it upon herself tonight to keep us in the game and win.”

Canadian held Brock to 36 percent shooting on 39 attempts while the Cats converted 43 percent of their 35 attempts.

“Our whole team,” said Risley, “we don’t have losing on our mind. Our mindset is to win the game. We’re going to do what we have to do.”

The victory vaulted the Cats into the championship game Saturday afternoon versus a familiar foe—the No. 3 Wall Lady Hawks. Canadian knocked off the Mean Green back on Dec. 3 in the Canyon Tournament finale, 39-33.

“You can forget about that game,” said Richardson. “You gotta play this game for what it is. They’ve improved. I’m certain we have too. We just have to go and show it tomorrow. There isn’t any practice or preparation at this point. You just go and play.”

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos in full resolution, check out our complete online gallery.