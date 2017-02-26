No. 1 Canadian headed to San Antonio after grounding No. 3 Hawks for second time (FREE story)

They had met before.

Back in December, the then-No. 10 Lady Cats and No. 2 Wall Lady Hawks collided in the consolation game of the Canyon Tournament.

Canadian stole the contest, along with a No. 1 ranking that they’ve held ever since.

But this time was different.

This time, it was no consolation prize. This time, the winner would advance to the Alamodome for a shot at the state title—something Wall had achieved just the year prior. Canadian, despite a decorated history, hadn’t made the trip since 2005.

And this time, Lady Cat leader Haevyn Risley was listed on the active roster.

That was enough as Canadian (31-3) dismantled the Hawks out of the gate, 57-43.

“What a fantastic game,” said Head Coach Kevin Richardson. “We were just the better team today, in all respects. We played exceptional defense. Offensively, we did what we had to—get to the lane and get some post ups.”

Less than 18 hours prior, the Lady Hawks (27-7) had avoided near calamity versus No. 10 Bowie as the Jackrabbits failed to connect on several last-second shots to upset Wall.

Much to their dismay, the Hawks then watched as the player they had avoided in December put on a 31-point performance in Canadian’s semifinal win over Brock.

It didn’t take long for Risley (26 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast) to make an impact either. The senior poked the rock free from a Hawk and raced cross court for an easy layin to open the game. In fact, Risley collected the first 8 points for the Cats in only five minutes.

“Yesterday, she was the best player by far,” said Richardson, “and today she just had another standout game. She did an amazing job.”

Wall bit and committed to attempting to stop the hot hand only to be punished with a Vanessa Guthrie (11 pts, 3 rebs, ast, stl) trey.

Canadian built a 12-point lead through the first quarter, then built on that advantage, 16-10 in the third frame thanks to a double-double performance by junior Emily Alexander (12 pts, 10 rebs, 2 asts, stl) and nine Lady Cat assists to Wall’s zero. Canadian also managed to outshoot the Hawks an astounding 58 to 28 percent.

“We guarded the girls we had to,” said Richardson. “We really harassed them the first time and we’re better than when we played before.”

Emotion swelled on the bench as the minutes waned and when the buzzer sounded, an overwhelmed roster threw themselves into each other’s arms.

“I can’t even describe it,” said Guthrie. “I’m so proud of my team and I feel great. Our attitude and the way we work together, it couldn’t happen without [all of us.]”

The victory sends the Lady Cats to the state tournament held at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the first time since 2005. There, top-ranked Canadian will face No. 16 Goliad (29-7) at 3 pm on Thursday following No. 6 Mount Vernon (32-5) versus No. 23 Buffalo (27-4). The winners will then face each other on Saturday at 10 am for the state title.

“Just play,” said Richardson, on the keys to victory. “Just do what we do. We’re doing a great job of that. Just know that that’s enough. If we can’t win with what we do best, then we’re not going to win anyway. We’ll definitely do that in San Antonio.”

“This is state,” said Guthrie. “We work all year for this. This is our one goal. We’re not going to blow it buy letting [regionals] be our peak. We can do so much more and get so much better. We’re going to keep cool and play our game.”

“This is how I want to end my senior year,” said Guthrie. “Every senior wants to end their senior year by going to state and winning. I couldn’t be more thankful for everything I have.”

The Record will be live from the Alamodome will updates and photos via our social media @CRecordSports. The game will also be broadcast on the Canadian Sports Net app as well as NFHSNetwork.com.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, at full resolution, check out our complete online gallery.