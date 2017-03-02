Wildfire worries

Canadian VFD sent three units out to the Arrington Gas Plant southwest of Canadian, Tuesday around noon, to fight a grass fire that was likely caused by condensate from a flare belching out of the stack onto the ground. Helicopter pilot Jason Abraham also responded to the fire call and was able to drop water on the site, despite sustained wind speeds ranging from 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Firefighters were on scene less than an hour before returning to town in time to participate in the Lady Cat basketball team’s sendoff process as they headed to the state finals in San Antonio. National Weather Service forecasters had issued extreme fire danger alerts and red flag warnings throughout the week, and warned that Tuesday afternoon posed the peak danger period in this area. Those concerns were renewed again Wednesday, and are expected to reach elevated to critical fire danger levels during the afternoons, Friday through Monday, across portions of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle.

Photos by Laurie Ezzell Brown