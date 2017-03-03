Milestone night for Wildcats ends in third regional tour invite, win No. 400

Nobody thought it would be easy, despite the No. 11 Wildcats (21-2) dominating their first two playoff games.

Canadian athletes have the extraordinary talent though to make the impossible effortless. They did so again Tuesday night in Amarillo, defeating No. 10 Littlefield, 62-47.

“When the realignment came out,” said Cameron Copley, “we looked at the playoff brackets and this was the game right here. Our goal after a district championship was to win this game and give ourselves a chance at the regional tournament. We played big in another big-time atmosphere.”

“The regional quarterfinal game is just a huge one in our program every year,” said Coach Copley. “It’s not about winning state or regionals because . . .”

