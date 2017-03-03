One game away: Lady Cats knock on door of history with blowout of No. 16 Goliad

The No. 1 Lady Cats (32-3) mean business in San Antonio.

After clobbering No. 16 Goliad (29-8), 76-34, in front of a semifinal crowd of over 5,000, in the post-game presser, there were few smiles or laughs from the normally jovial Cats.

It was business as usual.

“We have great seniors,” said Canadian Head Coach Kevin Richardson. “They’re not going to let our team be complacent. They’ve got too much on the line. If we were going to be complacent, we would have done it three months ago when we were winning. I’ve never seen complacency in these girls’ eyes.”

Canadian shot out of the gate, all cylinders firing. Emily Alexander (14 pts, 7 rebs, 2 ast) and Haevyn Risley (22 pts, 12 rebs, 5 acts, 5 stls) scored quickly to jump on a 4-0 lead, but Goliad appeared to have an answer with a Jade Reyna (15 pos, 5 rebs, 2 stls) 3.

Then, everything unraveled for the Tigerettes starting with a simple 10-0 run by the Lady Cats.

By the end of the first half, Canadian had already built an insurmountable 19-point lead thanks to 59-percent shooting from the floor. Goliad? Only 9 percent. It could have been worse if the Tigerettes had not committed to fouling in a vain attempt to slow the red-hot Cat offense. But alas, Canadian was a perfect 5-of-5 in the first eight minutes from the charity stripe.

“They were even better than I expected,” said Goliad Head Coach Chris Jost. “They moved the ball well, attacked and were really prepared for everything we did, defensively. They were able to expose every little hole that we gave them. Against a team like that, you gotta hit some shots and we certainly didn’t do that.”

The Lady Cats collected a season-high 51 rebounds all while no player saw more than 17 minutes of playing time. Of the 14 players that suited out, 10 put points on the board compared to Goliad’s three.

“We shared the ball really well today,” said Richardson, “pushing up and down the court, and making some two-on-one, easy transition baskets.”

Only one test remains for the top team in the land.

Prior to Canadian’s eye-popping performance, No. 6 Mount Vernon (32-6) planned to take down the underdog No. 23 Buffalo (28-4). That plan was never fully realized.

After jumping out to a lead as large as 12 with six minutes left in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers’ grip on the game loosened thanks to a 28-point performance by Jordan Jenkins (5 rebs, 3 stls).

With 3 minutes remaining in the fourth, the Lady Bison overtook the favorite and never looked back, edging out a 50-43 upset thanks to 89-percent shooting from the free-throw line.

So that leaves us with the ultimate David versus Goliath on Saturday morning for all the marbles.

“We’ve got to go back and look at some film,” said Richardson. “We haven’t prepared very much for them at all. We saw the comeback they had which is concerning. You know they have that in them. They’re a quality team and we know they aren’t going to give up or quit. it’ll be a heckuva game.”

Canadian has every advantage. While all 14 players saw playing time for the Lady Cat semifinal game, only seven Bison touched the court—four with 77 percent of the team’s floor time. Ten Lady Cats lit the scoreboard with three collecting double digits. Buffalo had two with Jenkins providing more than half the scoring effort.

“She’s an excellent player,” said Richardson. “It’s obvious how good she was. She’s what their team revolves around. Heckuva player. Heckuva tough matchup.”

Canadian’s depth also might have taken a couple of hits Thursday. Seniors Avery Pennington and Cynthia Morales were benched partway through the semifinals due to lower leg/ankle injuries. Their absence could potentially be sorely missed.

“It’s an unfortunate deal,” said Richardson. “It’s part of it, but it’s an opportunity for our other girls to step up and have a say in all this too. Obviously they’re a huge loss, but we’ll just have to play without [them] if that’s what it comes down to. They’re seniors. This is it. If they can go, they’re going.”

For the rest of the squad, they know what needs to happen to walk out of San Antonio at high noon with Canadian’s first girls basketball championship.

“We have confidence in each other, our coaches, and our own abilities,” said Emily Alexander. “We’ve been playing this game a long time. We know our strengths, we know our weaknesses and our coaches prepare us so well for our games.”

Tipoff is at 10 am in the Alamodome. The Record will have live photos and updates via social media. Canadian Sports Net will have your radio broadcast and a live stream of the game can be viewed at NFHSNetwork.com. The Palace Theater will also be streaming the game. Admittance is free.

