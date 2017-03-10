Transplant patient Josh Chafin gets new heart Wednesday

Canadian resident Lynn Sisk reported early Wednesday morning that her son, Josh Chafin—who has been a patient at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, for the last 70 days—had just received word that he had received a donor heart. Transplant surgery was performed Wednesday morning, and the early reports are that it went smoothly.

Sisk wanted everyone to know how grateful they are for the love and support they have received. Additional information on Chafin’s condition will be reported as soon as more is known.

Anyone who wants to send well-wishes may contact Josh at:

Josh Chafin, c/o Cardiac Intensive Care Unit

3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160.