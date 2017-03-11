Lipscomb resident Cade Koch is wildfire victim

Wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have now claimed four lives, among them, 25-year-old Cade Koch, who left work at Bartlett’s Lumber in Canadian Monday afternoon to rescue his pregnant wife, Sierra, as the wind-fueled flames advanced east toward their home in Lipscomb. He never arrived.

Dana Koch’s voice was choked Tuesday afternoon as she spoke from her Canadian home of her son’s determination, despite the clear danger, to reach Sierra, whom he had just learned was expecting their first child. Knowing Cade gets off work at 5:30 pm, Dana called to tell him officials were closing US 60 north into Lipscomb County. She urged him to wait, to go later.

“No,” Cade told her. “I have a wife and baby and I have the only car. The fires are close to them. I need to get to my family.”

Promising to call her on the way, Cade embarked on the 26-mile drive home. “He never checked in,” Dana said quietly . . . .

