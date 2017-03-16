Fund established at Happy State Bank for injured horseback rider

Local cowboy Lane Oles was thrown from a horse two weekends ago and sustained a head injury and a broken pelvis. His mother, Canadian Elementary School Principal Reagan Oles, reported this week that Lane continues each day to show some improvement and is responding well to therapy. His doctors have said that he will require extensive rehab when he is strong enough.

A fund has been established at Happy State Bank in Canadian for the benefit of Lane Oles and his family, to help with medical and travel expenses. Donations can be made to any Happy State Bank branch, and should be designated to: Joseph or Courtney Oles, for the benefit of Lane Oles.