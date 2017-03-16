CHS one-act play advances, four actors win honors

The Canadian High School play, “The Diviners,” advanced after competing in the District 1-3A One-Act Play Contest held March 8 in Tulia. Sawyer Landry won the Best Actor honors; Noah Evans was named to the All-Star Cast; and Grace Abraham and Austin Lucero were named to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast.

The plays of Tulia and Childress high schools also advanced. The next competition will be Bi-District in Tulia on Saturday, March 25, at 1:30 pm, where there also will be three plays from District 2-3A: Shallowater, Muleshoe and Roosevelt.

On Monday evening, March 6, the CHS actors presented a public performance of “The Diviners” at the Texas Crown Performance Hall. The cast is composed of students: Sawyer Landry as Buddy Layman; Grace Abraham as Jennie Mae Layman; Austin Lucero as Ferris Layman; Noah Evans as C.C. Showers; Emily Alexander as Norma Henshaw; Elise Lusk as Goldie Short; Ethan Fry as Basil Bennett; Chloe Walser as Luella Bennett; Payton Collier as Melvin Wilder; Trae Dwyer-Krehbiel as Dewey Maples; crew members: stage manager Julika Behrens; techs, Tyler Richardson, Kaleb King and Karley Jenkins; alternates, Stephen Pulliam, Casen Cavalier and Alex Smith.

Written by Jim Leonard Jr., “The Diviners” was the winner of the American College Theatre Festival. It is the story of a disturbed young man and his friendship with a disenchanted preacher in southern Indiana in the early 1930s.

Directing the play are CHS drama teacher Vonya Eudy and Baker Elementary School music teacher Kayla Gregg.

Photos by Ray Weeks