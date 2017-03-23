Social Security announces new online service for replacement social security cards in Texas

The Social Security Administration introduced the expansion of online services for residents of Texas available through its “my Social Security portal” at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. Nancy A. Berryhill, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced that residents of Texas can use the portal for many replacement Social Security number (SSN) card requests. This will allow people to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office, without the need to travel to a Social Security office.

“I’m pleased to offer the residents of Texas the added convenience of replacing a Social Security card through the ‘my Social Security’ portal,” Acting Commissioner Berryhill said. “We will continue to work on innovative initiatives to provide people with safe, secure and convenient options for doing business with us online or in person.”

The agency is conducting a gradual rollout of this service; Texas is one of the states, plus the District of Columbia, where this option is available. Throughout 2017, the agency will continue to expand the service option to other states. This service will mean shorter wait times for the public in the more than 1,200 Social Security offices across the country and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs.

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Texas can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a “my Social Security” account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.

“my Social Security” is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security, and more than 29 million people have created an account. In addition to Texas residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account—change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099. Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.

For more information about this new online service, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.