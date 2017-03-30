Producers urged to apply for wildfire relief aid

Hemphill County Agrilife Extension Agent Andy Holloway, who has been deeply involved in coordinating much of this county’s wildfire relief effort for area ranchers, reported this week that donations continue to roll in to the Panhandle—from fencing supplies and feed to bales of hay, cases of water, and cold, hard cash, donated to help cover some of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses producers here suffered.

“There were something north of 2,100 head of death losses reported…just in Hemphill County,” Holloway said. “The donations we are receiving are still just a miracle in the works. We’ve received miles and miles of fencing—and there are still hundred of miles of fencing and 6′ t-posts and 12.5-gauge barbed wire to replace.”

The scope of that relief effort grew again last week, when 38,000 acres of land were burned in the Rankin Ranch Road wildfire near Miami. Holloway wants to reach those producers, to make these supplies available to them, as well.

Generous donations still arrive daily from across the country, Hollway said. “I got the nicest letter from a man in Gillette, Wyoming. He said he’s in the oil business, which has had its ups and downs, but ‘I’ve still got my equipment,’ he wrote, ‘and can make it through to a day when the oil business is better.’”

He enclosed a check for $1,000, and said, “Being from Wyoming, we’re Americans and we’re proud to help the ranchers of Texas.”

Just last weekend, two deliveries of supplies arrived here in Canadian. One was from Jasper, which is about a 13-hour drive from Canadian. “Two brothers and their dad—the Rutledges—brought feed, water, t-posts, wire and donations.”

Another truck came from a family in Stonewall, in the Texas Hill Country, delivering a lod of fencing supplies.

“It’s just overwhelming,” Holloway said.

Holloway said the committee appointed to administer the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department-Rancher Relief Fund met last Friday with County Judge George Briant. “We’ve been appointed to get these applications to people who are fire victims. They can fill them out and tell us what their needs are,” he said, “whether it’s money or fencing supplies or feed.”

“It’s real important that we get that word around,” he said. There are people that have needs who won’t fill one out. If you know somebody in need, you can fill it out for them and give it to the committee.”

Holloway said the committee has tens of thousands of dollars in donations to utilize. “It’s amazing money,” he said, “but you stop and think about it: Out of multi-millions of dollars in damages and destruction, it’s just a grain of sand in the grand scheme of things. It isn’t going to cure the problem.”

He encouraged producers in Roberts County who were affected by last Thursday’s wildfire to contact his office, as well. “We’re trying to reach out to producers involved over there, to let them have the hay that is available…as well as anything else we have they might need,” Holloway said. “We’re trying to be good neighbors.”

MORE INFORMATION:

To contact Holloway about farm and ranch-related supplies and assistance, call 806.323.9114.

To apply for funds donated to benefit farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfires, contact Holloway or County Judge George Briant at Hemphill County Courthouse, 806.323.6521.

To make a donation to the are producers who suffered losses in the recent wildfires, send your check to Canadian Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 300, Canadian, TX 79014, and designate it to the “Canadian VFD-Rancher Relief Fund.”