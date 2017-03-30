In The News 3-30-17
Rankin Ranch Road wildfire doused by rainfall
2017 Canadian River Music Fest lineup announced
Canadian dominates UIL Academic Meet
Isaac Lewis critically injured in Sunday rollover
Wildcats win hometown tack meet Saturday
City and county officials support campaign seeking Cultural Arts District designation
Sheriff Lewis: “Thomas Brown case was always a criminal investigation.”
Lusk dominates to a singles championship in Panhandle
