Local public radio fans to host spots during HPPR’s Spring Membership Campaign

Four Canadian residents will be featured on the air during the 2017 Spring Membership Campaign for High Plains Public Radio, heard in our part of the listening area at 89.50 FM, via the KTOT Spearman-Perryton tower. Canadian will be the featured community Friday, March 31.

The drive began on March 29 with Dalhart on-air locals and continued Thursday, March 30 with Amarillo’s. Tomorrow, four Canadianites will travel to Amarillo where they will assist with various time slots. Mike McKinney is hosting Morning Edition from 6 to 9 am. From 9 am to 12 pm, Charles and Janie Kessie will host High Plains Morning. Delynne Dunn will host the classical music segment called Sinfonia from 1 to 4 pm, and the Kessies will return for All Things Considered from 4 to 7 pm. Charles Kessie is a current HPPR board member and has served in that capacity for several years.

Throughout the day, there will be several local giveaways for contributors to the HPPR campaign. During the 10 am hour, a wall piece by artist Doug Ricketts of Lipscomb entitled “Fat Page #6069” will be offered (pictured at left). Other gifts are a $75 gift certificate to the Peppermint Tree clothing store and a $20 gift certificate to Cabin Creek Coffee. Contributors also will be entered into a one-night stay at Prairie Haven and Kim’s Cottage.

The Spring Drive for 2017 is focusing on the importance of public radio while incorporating a regional awareness aspect as different communities are featured. The drive will be broadcast from Amarillo the first three days, then from Garden City, Kansas, the home hub for HPPR. The goal is to attract new members while increasing the station’s presence in these communities, and hearing in their own words, why public radio is important.

The rest of the drive schedule is: Saturday, April 1, Dodge City, Kansas; Sunday, April 2, Garden City, Kansas; Monday, April 3, Guymon/Hooker, Oklahoma; Tuesday, April 4, Saint Francis, Kansas; Wednesday, April 5, Liberal, Kansas; Thursday, April 6, Lamar, Colorado; Friday, April 7, Hays, Kansas.

HPPR History

High Plains Public Radio was founded in 1977 for the expressed purpose of enriching the educational, cultural, and community life of the High Plains region. It is also dedicated to developing the self-identity of the High Plains so the region might better appreciate its common heritage and build a sustainable future. It pursues this mission through public radio broadcasting, a medium freely accessible to nearly everyone, as well as digital web and mobile services.

HPPR began broadcasting in 1980 with a single station, KANZ-FM, serving southwest Kansas and studios in the former Pierceville, Kansas, grade school. Since then, HPPR has incrementally expanded its service area through local initiatives and capital campaigns. HPPR currently operates 21 FM stations and translators serving 78 counties across a five-state region of the High Plains. The KTOT-FM tower was dedicated in November 2002.

Throughout its history, HPPR has always been more than just a public radio station. It’s a virtual community of individuals from across the region who share common interests in knowing more about the world and building their home communities. And it’s a community that’s been built over the years through the time, talents and treasure of many volunteers, contributors, listeners and staff members.