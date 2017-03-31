CMS track picks up 15 gold medals at Wildcat Relays

The CMS track team held their annual hometown meet on Friday and through cold, wet and rainy conditions, the Cats came out on top.

The eighth-grade boys completely dominated the team scoring, crushing runner-up Perryton 174-122. Ivan Robledo led the effort with a pair of gold medals in the distance running events as the only runner to finish the 1600 in under six minutes and clocking in the 2400 at 9:17. Rylun Clark picked up his own gold medal in the…

Photos by Peyton Aufill

