Answering the call

Baker Elementary School hosted its 1st Annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on Monday morning. Twenty-seven local responders heard the call, taking them up on the offer, and started their day at BES. With the help of Alice Bentley’s 800-plus cookies and BES popcorn, the BES community raised $1,000 for the First Responders Fund. The check was presented to Chris Ford and Alex Cervantes. “We are super-proud of our kids and staff for raising this kind of money to show their appreciation for the hard work all these First Responders do to keep us safe,” said BES teacher JJ Cullender.

Photos by Cara Dawn Macias and JJ Cullender