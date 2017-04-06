Canadian will go blue April 7 for the protection of children

April is Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month. CASA of the High Plains has several events planned for April, including one in Canadian. The Cattle Exchange will host CASA Day on Friday, April 21, when donations will be accepted for the organization. Wearing blue that day also will show support of CASA’s mission to help children and bring awareness of ways to prevent child abuse and neglect. On April 7, area towns are encouraged to observe Communitywide Go Blue Day when residents are encouraged to wear blue and take photos to be shared on the “CASA of the High Plains-Texas” Facebook page. On April 15, Cinema 4 in Pampa will partner with CASA and the Gray County Child Welfare Board to host a free showing of the movie Boss Baby at 10:30 am. Free tickets will be available for the first 300 people. April 30 is designated as National Blue Sunday for churches to take a moment of prayer for children who are victims of child abuse. Also, for the whole month of April, Beall’s department store in Pampa will host its “30 Days of Giving, Community Counts” campaign benefitting CASA. Located in Pampa at 315 N. Ballard Street, CASA of the High Plains serves Donley, Gray, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Wheeler counties. The phone number is 806.669.7638 and the website is www.CASAHP.org.