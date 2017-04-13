Lady Cats win District 1-3A track and field championship

Over 22 individual Canadian track and field competitors advanced to area after the district meet on April 4. Five of those individuals ended up as district champions, as did the Lady Cat team who defeated Tulia 161-137.

“I’m extremely pleased with these young ladies,” said Head Coach Doug Boyd. “We haven’t had hardly any time to get in shape, for an awesome reason, state basketball champs. We’ve been hampered by sore ankles, bruises and muscle strains. The Lady Cats showed toughness to a high degree, and a great competitive spirit, as well. District 1-3A champs has a nice ring to it.”

After taking nearly the entire spring off nursing an injury, senior and state-regular Haevyn Risley made her return at the district meet, and did not disappoint. She out-jumped Highland Park’s Jordan Taylor by 0.75 inches at 16-07.5 for her first…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Record, on newsstands, or our e-edition.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos at full resolution, check out our complete online gallery.