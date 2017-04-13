Lusk, Fletcher, Northcott defend district championships; 6 headed to regionals

Canadian tennis continues to run this district as six Cats are headed to regionals—three as outright district champions.

The power team of Reilly Fletcher and Molly Northcott plastered the competition all three matches to earn their second-consecutive district championship—only losing three individual games along the way. Spearman’s Mendoza/Lopez were no match, as the Lady Cats skunked them both sets, 6-0. Tulia’s McClure/Villa put up a smidge more of a fight, stealing one game from the district favorites before getting walloped 6-1, 6-0. Fletcher/Northcott then handled their second Spearman opponent in the championship…

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Record, on newsstands, or our e-edition.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, at full resolution, check out our complete online gallery.