A Tennessee waltz of volunteers

A group of volunteers from Springfield, Tennessee, have made two different trips to this area to provide assistance, feed and material for repairs after the devastating fires of March 6 that affected large swaths of Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Roberts and Hemphill counties. Their effort continues the story of people from all over the country who have responded to the disaster.

Kevin Vaughn of Springfield read in a farm publication about the destruction caused by the wildfires and how it had impacted the local ranchers. He called the minister of his Church of Christ, Brother Barry Throneberry, to see if he had any Texas contacts who could provide direction for finding a place that could use their help. The preacher found the Canadian Church of Christ and made a call.

Vaughn and some of his close church friends then began assembling a load of hay rolls. They also received a donation of two tons of cattle feed. In all, one semi and four pickup trucks with trailers left for Canadian on Friday, March 17, arriving on Saturday, March 18.

The group delivered the donated supplies to Animal Health and Nutrition, the distribution center, and talked to owner Wes Avent and Ag Extension Andy Holloway, who helped in identifying families in need. While unloading, the volunteers met Warren Rivers, a Canadian Church of Christ elder who was helping at the center. He invited them to stay at his home.

Three of the seven people who had made the trip to Canadian returned to Springfield on Saturday afternoon, while four people spent the night and enjoyed the hospitality of Warren and Jane Rivers. Kevin Vaughn, Chris Cunningham, and Johnnie and Retha Marlin attended church with the Rivers on Sunday, followed by a homecooked meal at their home. They then left for Springfield. Already underway were plans for a return trip.

The second trip became a reality last Friday, April 21, when a group of 14 people transported supplies to Canadian. This convoy included five semis and four pickups with gooseneck trailers. Their cargo included 140 rolls of hay, three pallets of quickcrete, approximately 400 square bales of hay, 900 metal t-posts, 80 rolls of barbed wire and 13 saddles and other tack.

They arrived on Saturday and this time distributed the supplies to various ranches. All the time and services from individuals were donated. Fuel was paid by the Main Street Church of Christ in Springfield. Local ranchers Chaz Rutledge and Joe Krodle assisted in directing the dispersals.

Nine of the travelers stayed the night, split between the Rivers’ home and the home of Chaz and Lori Rutledge. A group of local volunteers, ranchers affected by the fire, and Tennessee volunteers gathered at the Rutledge’s Saturday evening for a smoked brisket barbecue. “It was a time of great fellowship with new friends,” said Retha Marlin of Springfield who provided information and the photo for this story.

Those in attendance were Chaz and Lori Rutledge, Milly and Hudson; Joe and Charlotte Krodle and Hattie; Dillon and Kinsey Burrus, Bridger and Parker; Cody and Whitney Mathews, Audrey and Asher; Travis and Tessa Francis; Wes and Crystal Klein; and Warren and Jane Rivers.

Retha Marlin also made this observation about her experience: “This is the America we know and love. This is our great country where Americans help fellow Americans who are struggling and know that the service would be returned if needed. A place where people are motivated out of love and not of greed. Where others’ needs are placed above their own.”