HCSO responds to Record report, ‘The Search for Tom Brown’

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office today released the following statement concerning the disappearance of Thomas Brown:

Tom Brown went missing on Thanksgiving Day 2016. Since that time, the case has been actively investigated with all available resources. Throughout this period of time, information has been released to the public as possible. The determination of what information should be released by our office has been, and will be, based on maintaining the integrity of this investigation. We also feel a responsibility to ensure only facts are released to the public. The Sheriff’s Office has actively pursued all “tips” received and each avenue of investigation is considered based on evidence or the lack thereof.We feel it is necessary to clarify several points following the recent report in The Canadian Record regarding Klein Investigations’ activities in Canadian last week. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has no evidence to support the following assertions:

1. The car was driven by someone other than Tom Brown at any time during the night.

2..The driver of the Durango walked into the residential area on the north side of the city.

3. The backpack recovered by the Sheriff’s Department was planted as a diversion.

4. Tom Brown was assaulted and / or killed, intentionally or accidentally.

5. Tom’s body was dumped in or around Hemphill County.

Several issues of discrepancy exist in the layout of the time line as proposed by Klein Investigations. The Sheriff’s Office has not released this due to the sensitive nature of the information. We will not, at this time, divulge any other information concerning the time line of the events of November 23 and 24. This is based on our desire to maintain the integrity of our investigation and effectively pursue prosecution, should a suspect be developed.

During the past weekend, when Klein Investigations personnel were in Canadian, the Sheriff’s Department met with them prior to any investigative activity. The Sheriff’s Department also communicated with, and assisted them throughout the weekend. When the department was notified that the dog had alerted on the scent of human remains in Tom’s car, Chief Deputy Clapp sought out K9 handler Sargent for an accurate explanation. Sargent explained that the dog alerted to the scent of a thin blood transfer stain on the interior of the driver’s door.

This blood stain had been sampled the evening of November 24, when the vehicle was processed for evidence. The collected sample was then analyzed for DNA content by the DPS Crime Lab, resulting in a positive match to Tom. The blood transfer was located during the initial search of the vehicle. The blood was not fresh, and was definitely not indicative of an assault or homicide. The amount and size of the blood transfer was more closely related to what would occur with a minor skin cut.

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office has investigated and will continue to actively investigate this incident. The Sheriff’s Office will release information as it is deemed appropriate, but not to the detriment of this investigation. Tom Brown remains a missing person, and the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Department has classified this a missing person investigation from the beginning. That is not to say criminal activity has been ruled out or ignored. In fact, this investigation has been pursued from the initiation as the possible result of a criminal act. Conducting an investigation based on evidence allows an honest evaluation of facts obtained. We feel this is a more responsible method of investigation, when compared to developing theories based on speculation and focusing efforts on discovering evidence which supports only those theories.

We will continue to investigate the disappearance of Tom Brown with the primary goal of discovering Tom’s whereabouts. We will, however, go about this task with the responsibility of conducting this investigation in such a manner that if suspects are developed, successful prosecution will be ensured.