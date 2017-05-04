Four CISD artists excel at state VASE contest

This past weekend, four Canadian High School students competed in the 2017 State VASE Event held at James Madison High School in San Antonio.

There were 32,177 entries statewide at regional VASE events this year. “Of those regional entries, 2,138 advanced to state, only 6.6 percent of the total entries, said CHS Art Teacher Natalie Timmons. ‘It is huge accomplishment for our students to advance to state.”

Avaree Hosford received a Rating III for “Superior,” and Claire Walser, Elise Lusk and Hannah Hegedus all received the “Exemplary” Rating of IV, and were awarded an All-State medal.

A comment from Hannah’s judge, “Wow! I love the use of implied line to create the contour of your fingerprint. This is very well balanced along with great use of variety throughout.”

Claire Walser’s judge wrote, “Claire you have a great eye—you captured a really intriguing moment! I love the light coming through the ice. Good job using the rule of thirds too.”

A comment from Elise Lusk’s judge, “I can see a lot of work went into this piece. The contrast of white and black are nice and the splash of red ribbon pulling it all together.”

Avaree Hosford’s judge wrote, “This is a really inspiring piece and you should be proud of it.”

While the artworks are being juried, the students participate in professional workshops, lectures, slide presentations, demonstrations, and outdoor sketching opportunities.

The event is intended to provide a forum for art teachers and students to meet and to grow artistically and personally. All of the entries are exhibited and open for viewing after the jury process has been completed.

This provides opportunities for students to view the works of other student artists and to see the vast talents and fresh ideas of other students their age.