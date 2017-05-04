In The News 5/4/17
Voters to weigh hospital bond, school and city races Saturday
EDC hires consultant on broadband availability
ATX bound: Richardson’s shot sends him to state
Canadian golfers come up short in Abilene
Volunteer in wildfire relief effort are honored during Tuesday AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference
Class of 2017 graduation photos
Read all these stories and more in our e-edition here; subscriptions cost $25 per year, or $1 per week.
