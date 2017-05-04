FFA is second in state

A Canadian FFA Chapter Environmental and Natural Resources team placed second at state at an ENR Career Development Event held at Tarleton State University on April 27.

The FFA’ers competed with 26 other schools. The state winner was Frenship. Canadian FFA team members were: Marshal Cates, Harrison Culwell, Ethan Fry and Karley Jenkins. Ethan Fry placed fifth-high overall as an individual.

The ENR CDE involves land evaluation, use of a GPS unit, water quality testing, identification of native and non-native plants and animals, equipment identification, an environmental science exam, a waste management scenario, and data interpretation using a soil series map. As the state winner, Frenship will compete in the ENR contest this fall at Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Canadian FFA Chapter represented Texas in this contest in three years: 2002, 2004 and 2007.