State Championship Ring Ceremony Tuesday

The Lady Cat basketball team and faithful crowded the Palace Theater, Tuesday afternoon, despite impending weather. The reason? To celebrate the inaugural Lady Cat state championship.

One at a time, each member of the program came up and embraced Head Coach Kevin Richardson as they received their state championship ring. In unison, they opened their jewelry box and gleamed as the hardware sparkled back at them.

As they placed their new trophies on their hand, a video featuring all 36 games from the season played on the screen, eliciting cheers from the crowd for every big play and, of course, climaxing with one final celebration as the Lady Cats rushed the court of the Alamodome.

Photos by Peyton Aufill