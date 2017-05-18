History lessons at RVPM

The fourth-graders of BES had a morning of history lessons at the River Valley Pioneer Museum on May 11. Volunteer John McGarr visited the world of trains in the Railroad Exhibit; volunteer Irene Floyd introduced the students to an Indian metate; RVPM board member Paula Forrest, a retired teacher, held court in the one-room house where she talked about the old Blue Ridge School, south of Canadian and now closed; Museum Director Lisa Hanbury exhibited gear that cowboys would have worn in pioneer days; and Administrative Assistant Wendy Wright, a veteran, showed military gear to the students and explained how it was used in recent wars, in Afghanistan and Iraq.