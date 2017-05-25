1999 murderer of Oasis Truck Stop cashier granted expedited parole hearing

Texas Department of Criminal Justice–Parole Division has informed the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office of the pending release of Marvin Lyle Baumeister. The TDCJ Parole Division has agreed to an expedited parole hearing on Baumeister, who is serving a 99-year sentence for the murder of Imogene French of Canadian.

In response to Sheriff Nathan Lewis’ inquiries regarding this decision, TDCJ officials have disclosed that Baumeister has stage 4 cancer and has been given 6 months to live.

Baumeister, who was convicted of the heinous murder of Imogene French at the Oasis Truck Stop on June 6, 1999, [see Record report below] was originally not expected to be eligible for parole until 2031.

To Submit Protest or Other Information

The Victim Services Division receives and processes protest letters and other information submitted by crime victims and concerned citizens for review by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. This is in accordance with Section 508.153, Government Code.

When submitting correspondence to the Victim Services Division, it is important to include the offender’s name and TDCJ # or SID # (State Identification Number). Baumeister’s full name is Marvin Lyle Baumeister. His TDCJ # is 01119189. His SID # is 03016187.

You may email, fax or mail your protest letters or other information to:

TDCJ – Victim Services Division

8712 Shoal Creek Blvd, Suite 265

Austin, Texas 78757

Email: victim.svc@tdcj.texas.gov

Fax: (512) 452-0825