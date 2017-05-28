Memorial Day observance in Canadian

The local observance of Memorial Day will be conducted at Edith Ford Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 29, by the Zybach-Owens Post 56 of the American Legion. Any veteran is welcome to participate. The formal ceremony starts at approximately 10:30 am, with a pre-recorded reading of the names of all deceased veterans. The list is almost 600 names. At 11 am, the Honor Guard takes its position; a brief explanation of the ceremony is given; a prayer is offered; the national anthem is played; a wreath is placed in honor of all deceased veterans; three rifle volleys are fired; “Taps” is played; and the Honor Guard retires. The pre-recorded reading of the names of all deceased veterans is then resumed. For more information, contact Charles Kessie at 806.217.1211.