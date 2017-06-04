Mending Fences: TCU alumni and friends work with local ranchers in wildfire recovery effort

BY LAURIE EZZELL BROWN

The long Memorial Day weekend provided a perfect opportunity for several Texas Christian University Ranch Management program alumni and their friends to gather in Hemphill County for a couple of days of fence-mending and fellowship.

Three TCU grads—John Haley, Tom Isaacs and Justin Rader—organized the working weekend as a way to help local ranchers who are still recovering from the devastating March wildfires, which claimed lives, homes, livestock, rangeland, fences and equipment in Kansas, Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

Tom Isaacs played a big role in getting the project started. Via email and social media, he sent out a flyer, calling for TCU alumni, friends and employees to come together as a labor force to help tear out miles of fire-damaged fence. “The ashes have settled and the range is starting to recover,” the flyer announced, “so now it’s time to start the rebuilding process. . . .”

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THIS WEEK’S E-EDITION