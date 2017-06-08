Music in the Park begins June 15

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce will repeat its popular Music in the Park program this summer for three Thursdays during June—15, 22 and 29. The setting for all the fun and musical entertainment is the Chamber of Commerce lawn, located behind the Visitors’ Center on the highway.

Texas Crossroads Band takes the stage for the first program on Thursday, June 15. The group hails from Shamrock and has been together for about 12 years. They are repeat performers at Music in the Park. Band members are Randy Tallant, George Hooten, David Rushing, and Kelly Livingston. Their musical influences have been Johnny Cash, George Jones, Merle Haggard, ZZ Top, and Asleep at the Wheel.

The Music in the Park performances begin at 7 pm and go until about 9 pm. J.W. Lane & County Road X will perform on June 22 and The Piano Man, Jason Patrick, on June 29.

Chamber Event Coordinator Jackie McPherson urges music lovers to bring lawn chairs and bug spray. Concessions will be provided by the Canadian Community Center.